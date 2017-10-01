Full Throttle of Success for Glen Daniel Motocross Event

With fall weather becoming more consistent, motocross thrill-seekers took advantage of the sunshine in Glen Daniel this past weekend. October 1, 2017 was the last day for the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro XC Series at the Hidden Valley Golf Course. It is one of the largest motor sport events in southern West Virginia. Even though racers are competing just against the clock and not each other, everyone said the excitement was in full throttle.

"We love West Virginia," said Jason Hooper, founder of the series. "I'm a West Virginia graduate and my wife's from West Virginia. So it feels like home for us and it's been a great experience so far."

Nearly 200 racers from all over the U.S, Australia, and Sweden took part in the two-day event. Children as young as 8 years old also competed in the series.