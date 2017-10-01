Beckley Bishop to Receive Prestigious Community Service Award

For over 24 years, Bishop Fred. T. Simms has been leading worshipers in praise at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley, fueled by his passion for helping others.

"It's all about servitude," Simms said. "I do what I do because of my love for the Lord and for my community."

His love far from unnoticed. For his extensive commitment to the area and beyond, Simms was given the 2017 YMCA Spirit of Beckley Community Service Award.

"I am deeply humbled by all of this," Simms said. "Never in a thousand years would I have ever expected this."

It is an honor well-deserved for a man leading a ministry that emphasizes the importance of having a close friendship between church and its surrounding neighborhoods.

"We cannot exist without one another," Simms said. "We really need one another. To be able to serve my community to some capacity, it means more to me than anything else. We have a desire to make this city become the best it can become - and that is only going to come through the grace of God and the ability to serve our community."

Personally for Simms, his devotion does not stop with his Lord and Savior, his family, and his immediate community. It expands to the very state he was born and grew up in.

"I love these mountains," Simms said. "I love my community where we live at. You really come to appreciate one another. There's no other state like the state of West Virginia. We might be down in some senses and we always receive the negative. But I promise you, there's one thing about West Virginia - we're people of love."

No matter if you work in the church, public office, emergency services, or even a nonprofit organization - if you have the heart of a servant, you have the Spirit of Beckley, as well as of West Virginia.