FIRE: Green Bank Motel Ignites in Flames

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BEAVER, W.Va. -

Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers confirm Green Bank Motel in Beckley is on fire.

The call came in just before midnight and several different fire departments were dispatched to the scene on South Eisenhower Drive.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department and the Beckley Fire Department all arrived on scene.

Dispatchers say as far as they know there are no injuries to report. As for the extent of the damage, that is still unclear at this time.

