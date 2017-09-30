Local woman turns 100

Friends and family gathered to celebrate Josephine Allen's 100th birthday on Saturday, September 30th. The party was held at the Summers County 4-H Camp. Guests came from as far away as California to pay tribute to Allen.

Allen was born in Scarbro, West Virginia. She was married for 74 years and raised five children. Her daughter, Carol Parker, said she can still remember growing up and listening to her mother sing in the kitchen.

"She sang all the time. She was always singing and I can still hear those songs," Parker said.

Other family members reminisced about the times they spent at Allen's house. Her niece, Sallie Childers, said she always enjoyed camping, fishing and watching Allen cook.

"She is just the most wonderful person to welcome you in and take you in, and spend time together," Childers explained.

Allen said there are many secrets to her long and happy life, but it is her faith that got her to this milestone. She said because of her faith, she never felt alone.

"I never had to worry. I didn't have to do a lot of worrying because I always had someone to go to," Allen said.

Strong faith is something Allen also passed down to her children. Parker said the best advice her mother ever gave her was to have faith that everything was going to work out.

"Just to trust God, have faith, believe and trust that is going to work out, and not worry," Parker said.

The party featured a table full of deserts, singing and dancing, and fun games for the children.