Butterfly Garden Planted in Beckley

Saturday morning (9/30) 40 volunteers were hard at work at the Paul Cline Soccer Memorial Field digging holes planting 300 plants for a butterfly garden.

Everyone got in on the fun, from kids to adults people were out there helping out.

While the garden was finished Saturday afternoon organizers said people may not see an abundance of butterflies until next spring.

This is a project lead by the Piney Creek Watershed Association who believes this garden will have a great impact on the community. "Beyond the number of people that have come out to help today, we've created something that's going to be a focal point for this area. They're going to see the butterflies and the plants. It just makes the community better place in general," a member of the Piney Creek Watershed Association, David Stewart said.

Everyone there said they had a blast and they're excited to see the butterflies bloom in the area.