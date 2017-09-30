St. Luke Lutheran Church Raises Funds For Hurricane Victims

An annual tradition returns to the Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Beckley and its all for a good cause.



Its the 6th annual Octoberfest. Churchgoers got a chance to enjoy some live music, authentic German cuisine and hand crafted beer on tap.

All the funds raised from the event will go toward victims impacted by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

"As a church we want to look out into the community and see where we can help and we want to look even further in our local community and see where the need is the greatest and so every year we decide where the proceeds from the Octoberfest will and this year was an obvious choice with all of the natural disasters,": organizer Chuck Noll said.



All the beer at the event was from local breweries including Dobra Zupas, Weathered Ground, and Bridge Brew Works.