Beckley VA Hosts Car and Art Show



Several hot rides and antiques were on display this afternoon at the Beckley VA Medical Center.



More than 200 antique cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display for the crowd to enjoy.

There were also special themed cars. Organizers this a great way for veterans to socialize in a therapeutic environment.

"I think the reason why its important is because it brings the whole community together the best way to heal is to actually get outside here and doing something active and really get people outside of the hospital and busy," Director, Stacey Vasquez said.

The event was sponsored by Fayetteville west Virginia classic car club.

Awards were based on several categories including best truck, motorcycle and best car.

In addition to the neat rides, the VA also had some handmade art work on display.

Inside the hospitals auditorium veterans got a chance to show off their creativity with paintings,

wood art, and crafts.