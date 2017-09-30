Mt. Hope Officer Speaks About Daring Rescue

Thursday night Mount Hope officer Levi Garretson began his night shift with an alarming call.

Just after midnight he was dispatched to an apartment with a 99-year-old woman trapped inside



"The first thing that went into my mind was to get inside the apartment as fast as possible and get her out," Garretson said.



When he arrived he was forced to kick open the front door and that's when he heard the woman's desperate cries for help

"That point I went into the living room area there was a hospital bed with an elderly lady laying in it at that time that's when I picked her up carried her outside put her inside the ambulance."



But Garretson wasn't done just yet. He then went back into the burning apartment and contained the fire.



"I was able to locate the fire inside the kitchen it was a stove fire at that time I was able to go into the back bedroom and

grab a piece of cloth and was able to put the fire out,"



After the rescue the Mount Hope fire Department took to social media to thank him for his heroic efforts. He received lots of positive feedback from his community however Garretson says he doesn't want to be called a hero.



"I don't consider myself a hero its something that comes with the job when you sign up for it."

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. There"s still no word on her condition.

