Bridge Day Quickly Approaches

One of Fayette County's biggest events is right around the corner. Bridge Day will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017.

So far there are 260 base jumpers signed up to take their big leap off the New River Gorge Bridge. On top of that, there are over 100 vendors registered to attend. Registration is still open to participate as a bass jumper or vendor.

Organizers say they're excited for the big day, but they still have a lot of work to do.

The event is free and open to the public, but there are tickets available to get an up close views of the bridge. Those in charge say if you want into the gorge tickets, you'll want to get them now as they are expected to sell out in a week.