WV Law Enforcement Fights Against Drug Epidemic

With the opioid crisis having a hard hit on Southern West Virginia, local law enforcement agencies are taking extra time to combat the problem.

Deputy Andrew Hudson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and Lieutenant Frankie Shelton with the Beckley Police Department have become drug recognition experts. That means they have gone through extensive training to be certified to tell if someone is under the influence of drugs.

Deputy Hudson says this has already helped him on the job and he feels it will help fight the opioid crisis. "I'm another tool in our toolbox to battle this epidemic," Deputy Hudson said.

Deputy Hudson has grown up in Fayette County and says he refuses to let the drug epidemic take over his beloved community. That's why he went through extensive training and took a nine day class to become Drug Recognition Expert. "I've heard people ask, does that mean you can look at a drug and tell what it is, no that's not what it is," Deputy Hudson said.

It allows to him identify if someone is on drugs and he's able to indicate exactly why. "I know now the drugs effects on the body, Why they we're impaired and I can articulate why they were impaired to a jury or to a judge," Deputy Hudson said.

Just this week, he was able to get a high driver off of the streets, "I was able because of my training to recognize that he was impaired on a controlled substance."

It's not just behind the wheel where he's able to recognize the problem, it's in his community where he's able to help keep everyone safe. "We get calls all the time of a three year old running up and down the streets in their underwear, no parents around. We go to the house and parents laying there with drug paraphernalia everywhere." In those situations, Deputy Hudson can now step in and help that child in need.

As a man who is raising his family in Fayette County, Deputy Hudson explains it's scary to see how drugs have impacted the place he calls home. "It's just a sad situation all over, you see families broken," he said.

As an active member of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, he stresses to those using that the state is sending the message, they are fighting back. "They're going to realize we have tools in our toolbox now that are going to combat that so they're not going to us drugs on our roadways."

Deputy Hudson is just one of 39 drug recognition experts in the state and he says he hopes to see more.