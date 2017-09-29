What Does the Recent Dry Spell Mean for Crops?

We have had plenty of sunny skies over the past week, and while dry weather doesn't mean good things for many of your every day garden plants, for some farmers, the dry weather can do a lot of good for their crops, especially tomatoes.

Shirley Meadows, a local produce farmer, said "The dry weather is better than the wet because the wet will cause them to rot on the bottom and in the dry weather they seem to do a whole lot better."

But while a good dry stretch can be healthy for plants, if that dry weather comes at the wrong time, it can be tough on crops. David Richmond, WVU Agricultural Extension Agent, told us, " We started the spring off behind the averages. We had a good April, May and June, as far as wet weather. And then July, end of July, it turned off dry. It turned off dry at the worst time when the crops were really needing it."

The best growing conditions for these crop are highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Another local farmer, Jennifer Okes, had to delay planting because of the rainy spring we had.

"The wet spring impacted the crops because it was so wet, we had to wait until it dried out some to get the seeds in the ground. And then after we got the seeds in the ground, it was so wet, several of them did not germinate," Okes said.

So while you may have to water the flowers around your house, for the farmers, no rain can mean good things for their fields.

