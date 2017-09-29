Capito, Manchin Announce Nearly $12 Million in Funding to Help C - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Capito, Manchin Announce Nearly $12 Million in Funding to Help Crime Victims

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $11,714,873 for West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).  Funding will go towards providing support services and compensation to victims of crime.

"Sadly, not every crime can be prevented.   When they do occur, communities need the necessary tools to help victims heal," Senator Capito said.  "This funding from the Crime Victims Fund, financed by criminal offenders through fines and penalties, will help organizations across West Virginia deliver important support services and other resources for victims in need."

"Victims of crime may possess deep wounds and trauma that they can carry long after the incident," Senator Manchin said.  "The Justice Department works to make sure all crime victims are adequately tended to and receive justice for the acts committed against them.   These grants are a small but necessary measure to help victims of crime, so that they may feel comfort during a period of darkness in their life."

Individual awards listed below:

  • $10,690,873 - West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services:  This funding from the Crime Victims Fund will go to community based organizations that provide services to victims of crime.   The funds are authorized by the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).
  • $1,024,000 - West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission:  This funding from the Crime Victims Fund will provide financial assistance to eligible victims of crime.   The funds are authorized by the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA).
