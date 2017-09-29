Capito, Manchin Announce Nearly $12 Million in Funding to Help Crime Victims

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $11,714,873 for West Virginia from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Funding will go towards providing support services and compensation to victims of crime.

"Sadly, not every crime can be prevented. When they do occur, communities need the necessary tools to help victims heal," Senator Capito said. "This funding from the Crime Victims Fund, financed by criminal offenders through fines and penalties, will help organizations across West Virginia deliver important support services and other resources for victims in need."

"Victims of crime may possess deep wounds and trauma that they can carry long after the incident," Senator Manchin said. "The Justice Department works to make sure all crime victims are adequately tended to and receive justice for the acts committed against them. These grants are a small but necessary measure to help victims of crime, so that they may feel comfort during a period of darkness in their life."

Individual awards listed below: