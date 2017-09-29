UPDATE: Beckley intersection reopens after head on collision

UPDATE: The intersection of Pikeview and Holliday Drive in Beckley has reopened after a head-on collision, according to emergency dispatchers. Officials also told 59News that no one was transported to the hospital.

Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident in Beckley. It happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at the intersection of Pikeview and Holliday Drives. That is not too far from the Pikeview Manor Apartments.

Investigators said it was a head on collision. Police on the scene said there were injuries, but there was no word on how many people were hurt or what were the extent of their injuries.

Officers with the Beckley Police and firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department are working the scene. The intersection is closed and there is no word on when it will reopen. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find a different route to their destination until the scene is cleared.