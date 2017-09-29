Shady Spring High School's Homecoming Festivities

While most games are being played tonight - one Raleigh County high school will be kicking off tomorrow afternoon. Shady Spring High School is gearing up for their homecoming tomorrow. Along with the game - is the annual homecoming parade in Shady. The festivities kick off bright and early at 11am with a parade down Route 19 and 3. This is also the first time in several years that the school has hosted a homecoming dance. Elizabeth Hegley, Shady Spring High School Instructor, " It was a tradition years ago, and for whatever reason it was moved. And a group of students in the National Honor Society, for which I am one of the sponsors, they host the dance and they decided they want to have it in the school." Shady's football game against Oak Hill kicks off tomorrow afternoon at 3.

The big draw tomorrow is the homecoming parade. If you plan on traveling through Shady Spring, expect major delays along Route 19 and Route 3. Shady's homecoming parade begins at the Way Station and wraps up at the high school. Not only will the high school be participating - Shady Middle and elementary schools will have floats in the parade. Again, it begins tomorrow morning at 11.