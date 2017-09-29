Capito, Bipartisan Group Introduce Bill to Strengthen Privacy Protection for Victims of Domestic Violence

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) this week joined a bipartisan group of senators to introduce the Safeguarding Addresses from Emerging (SAFE) at Home Act, a measure that would strengthen privacy protections for victims of domestic violence. The bill would allow victims of domestic violence who are participating in state Address Confidentiality Programs (ACP) to use their confidential substitute address when creating new public records at the federal level, preventing the disclosure of their actual physical address.

"Too many individuals - particularly women and girls - are victims of mental or physical abuse and often feel like there is no way out," Senator Capito said. "The SAFE at Home Act will help provide all victims of domestic abuse and violence with the peace of mind they need to break the cycle of abuse and keep themselves and their families safe. It's a small step in the fight against domestic violence, but it has the potential to make a world of difference for victims searching for a way to escape an abusing situation."

Currently, 36 states have established ACPs, which provide a confidential substitute mailing address for victims of domestic violence who have relocated to a residence unknown to their perpetrator. However, ambiguity exists as to whether federal agencies and courts are required to recognize state-created substitute addresses. The SAFE at Home Act would require federal agencies and courts to accept and ACP participant confidential substitute address as the actual physical address when creating a new public record. The bill will also allow ACP participants to provide their confidential substitute address to any federal agency without being charged with the crime of giving a false statement or information in regards to the address they provide.

The bill has garnered widespread support from numerous organizations, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence, the National District Attorneys Association and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Led by Senators Roy Blung (R-Mo) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn), the SAFE at Home Act is also cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D- Conn), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo).

U.S. Representative Jason Smith (R-Mo) introduced companion legislation in the House.