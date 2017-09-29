Local Elks Club Raising Money for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Golfers were teeing off Friday September 29th to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The tournament took place at the Princeton Elks Club. Organizers of the event were just looking for a way to give back to those affected by the devastation in Texas. Twenty-four people showed up today to swing for charity. Exalted Ruler of the Princeton Elks Lodge, Mackie Oliver says they didn't have much time to put the event together but they still had plenty of golfers show up.

"We put it together within 2 weeks so everyone that showed up it's been a good turnout for the time that's actually been put into it," said Oliver.

Tournament organizer Shafali Reed says she has family in Houston and wanted to give back in anyway she could.



"I just felt like I needed to do something. They were giving it all and I wanted to give back to them and to help those people in Houston," said Reed.

Organizers goal is to raise $2,000 for those victims in Houston.