US Health and Human Services Secretary resigns - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

US Health and Human Services Secretary resigns

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

Price said he’s paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.