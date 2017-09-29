US Health and Human Services Secretary resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) - Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

Price said he’s paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights taken for government business.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Price as well as other Trump political appointees.

