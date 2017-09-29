Concord University Receives Grant to begin Veterans Upward Bound Program

Concord University is the recipient of a federal grant of more than $260,000 to begin a program to assist veterans succeed in college. The announcement was made by U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV).

The grant will provide $263,938 to Concord from the United States Department of Education to start a Veterans Upward Bound program at the University. Increasing the rate of participant enrollment in and completion of a college education is the program's primary goal.

Veterans Upward Bound is set up to work with veterans in developing the skills necessary for them to be successful in post secondary education programs. Counseling, mentoring, tutoring and academic instruction in the core subject areas will be available to the participants.

"We are thrilled to learn that Concord University has been awarded funding to initiate a Veterans Upward Bound Program. This program will give Concord additional opportunities to continue our work with veterans and to assist them in attaining their educational and career goals," stated Concord University President Kendra Boggess.

"Concord continues to look for new and innovative ways to maintain our veteran-friendly status and we are looking forward to the opportunities that it will afford the veterans of southern West Virginia," she said. "We are thankful for the opportunity and appreciate the hard work of our dedicated staff members who composed and submitted the proposal that was selected by the U.S. Department of Education for funding during this cycle."

"Concord University is thrilled to have an opportunity to extend our services to veterans through the newly funded Veterans Upward Bound program," Concord University Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students Marjie Flanigan said. "The Veterans Upward Bound program allows Concord to provide 125 veterans in southern West Virginia annually with opportunity and access to post secondary education, not just an Concord, but at other colleges and universities as well.

"Concord has a rich history of providing service to veterans, and the Veterans Upward Bound grant enables us to expand our efforts and give black to those who so honorably served our country.," she said.