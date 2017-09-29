Manchin and Capito Announce More than $750K for Coalfield Development Corporation

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $780,000 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families to support the development and improvement of the Coalfield Development Corporation's factory in Wayne, West Virginia. The grant will assist in expanding community job training programs and services for West Virginia displaced by layoffs in the coal mining industry.

"Harmful regulations imposed on West Virginia coal country have led to a downturn in economic activity and displaced workers throughout the area. We are working to ensure each out-of-work miner has access to meaningful job opportunities," Senator Manchin said. "The Coalfield Development Corporation works tirelessly to help the miners of our state, and I'm excited to watch them use this grant to make a positive impact on West Virginia's coal miners."

"Community-based organization use local knowledge to tackle local issues," Senator Capito said. "During my visits with Coalfield Development Corporation, I saw firsthand how they incorporate West Virginia traditions in creating opportunities for our state's youth. This funding will support their successful job-training initiatives in southern West Virginia."