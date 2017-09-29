Blake Farmer Named Concord University's Manager of University Advancement

Blake Farmer has joined the staff of the Concord University Office of Advancement as Manager of University Advancement.

He will be involved with institutional advancement and development programs including fundraising, planned giving, and identifying potential funding sources for projects at the institution. He will also assist in planning socials, special events and fundraisers for the Concord University Foundation.

Farmer received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a concentration in Marketing from Concord in 2017. He is a resident of Princeton, WV.

While he was a student, Farmer was involved in the Bonner Scholars Program, and served as President of the Rotaract Club and Chair of Community Service for Blue Key National Honor Society. He was a student recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award in 2017.

"I'm very grateful to have been provided the opportunity to return to Concord University as an employee, working at an institution I have so much passion for with an excellence group of coworkers," Farmer said.

"Concord has contributed greatly to my growth as an individual and I'm glad to give back to a place that has given so much to me," he said. "I'm looking forward to serving Concord University and our area here in southern West Virginia."