Fayette County forms new public health division

The Fayette County Commission has taken action to protect county residents and the environment. At a meeting on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, the commission established the Environmental Public Health and Protection Division (EPHPD) under the direct supervision of Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. Mr. Harrah will be assisted by Richwood native, Michael Callaghan.

The EPHPD formed in direct response to the discovery of illegal PCB's which were dumped in Fayette County. The discovery was made the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The new division was immediately tasked with assessing the public health threat of the PCB's as well as investigating methods of removing the toxic substances.

"We will complete an exhaustive investigation into this matter and hold those who have caused or contributed to these problems responsible for their unconscionable behavior," said Harrah.

In a release, the Fayette County Commission stated they are committed to maintaining and improving the outdoor recreational destinations throughout the county. The EPHPD will work to remove toxic substances and improve the quality of the local watersheds. They will also look for long term solutions to improve the environment for the enjoyment of the present and future generations.