Concord University Participating in Dictionary Project

Every Mercer County third grader will receive a new dictionary again this year thanks to the Dictionary project. Students at Straley Elementary School in Princeton will receive their copies of "Webster's Dictionary for Students, Special Encyclopedic Edition" during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. The program begins at 1 p.m.

Providing a dictionary for the county's third graders is an annual collaborative project between Concord University, Bluefield State College, Mercer County Schools and the Princeton and Bluefield Rotary Clubs conducted over the past 12 years in honor of Noah Webster's birthday. Each year, the group selects a different school for the presentation ceremony.

The Dictionary Project, according to the nonprofit organization's website, is an international effort working "to ensure that everyone will be able to enjoy the benefits of owning a dictionary."

"The goal of this program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by proving them with their own personal dictionary," the website says. "The dictionaries are a gift to each student to use at school and at home for years to come."

Additional information about the Dictionary Project is available by visiting http://www.dictionaryproject.org.

For more information about the upcoming presentation of dictionaries to Mercer County students contact Trena Stovall at tstovall@concord.edu or (304) 384-6292.