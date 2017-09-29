Mount Hope officer saves woman from fire

A Mount Hope police officer kicked in a door to save an elderly woman from a fire Thursday night.

Officer Levi Garretson arrived at a house fire to find a woman trapped inside. Garretson kicked in the front door and carried the woman out of the house.

The City of Mount Hope Fire Department posted about the rescue on their facebook page.

"Tonight Mount Hope Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire at Midtown Apartments. MHPD officer Levi Garretson arrived on scene prior to the FD and breached the door rescuing an elderly person. Outstanding work!"

No word on the woman's condition.