McDowell County launches new tourism campaign

McDowell County unveiled its first ever Conventions and Visitors Bureau on Thursday, September 28th. The CVB teamed up with production company, JJN Multimedia, to launch Meet McDowell, a new tourism campaign.

The launch event began with a tour of buildings that are being renovated for future business opportunities. Among those buildings was the old Houston Company Store that is set to house the CVB.

Director of the new CVB, Betty Jones, said the launch of this campaign will give people the chance to see the best of McDowell County, and bring more revenue to the county.

"Our goal is to promote tourism here in the county and do whatever we can to showcase our county. There is a lot here to showcase, people may not know about it and that's what we want to do. We want to show people what McDowell county is all about," Jones said.

After the tours, community members were able to view a short film produced by JJN Multimedia. Owner, J.D. Belcher, said this film highlights all that McDowell County has to offer.

"We just want show people the positive sides of McDowell and where exactly they can come and plan their next adventure, and bring their family and just how awesome it is," Belcher explained.

The campaign also went public on the Meet McDowell Facebook page. Those who liked and shared the post were entered to win prizes and giveaways.