A Fayette County man was sentenced after he killed a 3-month-old child.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney said Michael T. Warrick was sentenced to 35 years in prison after the jury found him guilty of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse.

Warrick was convicted of the death of a 3-month-old victim who died of shaken baby syndrome.

He will serve a minimum of 10 years before he is eligible for parole.