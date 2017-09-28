WV First Lady Cathy Justice Makes Last Push for Road Bond

The road bond will be voted on by West Virginians in just a little more than a week. If passed, Governor Jim Justice has promised the project will improve roads and bridges across the state and provide thousands of jobs. On Thursday, September 28, West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice spoke with 59News for the first time about the referendum.

"You don't have to look very far to see the conditions of all of the roads as they are now, and safety is a huge concern of mine," Justice said.

Justice is known for shying away from the public eye. Self-described as a very private person, she's stepping out of her comfort zone to promote a political hot topic: the West Virginia Road Bond.

"Well, I truly wouldn't be here if I didn't believe it was a great thing to do. The legislature has already approved this; the money is already allocated. It's as Jim would call it, 'It's already in the bucket', and this bucket of money can only be used for the road bond issues," Justice said.

The $1.6 billion road bond would provide funding to fix existing roads and bridges in the mountain state, as well as finish many existing projects, like the Coalfield Expressway and the King Coal Highway. The First Lady believes it would also be a shot in the arm to the state's economy by providing jobs and boosting tourism.

"I think we're going to have a new source of revenue. People are going to be coming into the state. They're going to bring businesses in; we're going to have tourism, and that only has to boost the economy," Justice said.

But some critics are concerned the bond won't directly impact their region - especially in the southern part of the state. Justice believes just the opposite - that the coalfields would benefit the most from the road bond.

"I think southern West Virginia stands out in my mind, probably McDowell and Wyoming counties, the roads are so windy and curvy to begin with. People can tell you the condition of things, but until you really see them, you just don't know what dire need that they're in, and they truly are really, really bad," Justice said.

Justice said all 55 counties would receive funding to improve their roads if the bond passes. West Virginians will head to the polls Saturday, October 7th to vote yes or no on the bond.