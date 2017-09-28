Virginia's would-be governors vow to change state's taxes

By BY ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The candidates in Virginia's closely watched race for governor all promise to change the state's tax code.

Republican Ed Gillespie is promising an across-the-board cut on income taxes, Democrat Ralph Northam vows to cut grocery sales taxes for the poor, and Libertarian Cliff Hyra wants to ban some local business taxes.

But promising tax reform is a lot easier than enacting it once elected. Competing special interests and political concerns have hampered past efforts, and past governors have not always lived up to their campaign promises.

