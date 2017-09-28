Grandmother arrested for smuggling drugs into WV prison for grandson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV (WDVM) - A Jefferson County woman is under arrest for allegedly bringing drugs into a local jail for her grandson.

U.S. Marshals' Mountain State Fugitive Task Force officials said they arrested 64-year-old Carolyn Gay, of Kearneysville.

Officials said Gay was wanted by West Virginia State Police on 15 counts of bringing drugs and dangerous weapons to her grandson Shawn Weister at Eastern Regional Jail (ERJ) during a jail visit.

They said during the visit, Gay passed 22 heat-sealed drinking straws filled with illegal drugs to Weister.

Gay is now at ERJ with bail set at $250,000.