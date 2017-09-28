Unions Protest Out-of-State Workers; Want WV Road Bond Job Guarantees

People were honking their support for dozens of union painters, picketing a road job site in South Charleston. Seminole Equipment - a company from Florida, was hired to paint West Virginia bridges on a million dollar contract. But local painters want to know if these out-of-state workers are paying West Virginia income taxes.

"Seminole Equipment has done over $10 million worth of work for the Department of Highways, but we cannot find - based on the payrolls that we obtained - where they paid any state taxes. So we want to know where the state taxes at? Did they pay 'em, did them not pay 'em?," said Brian Stanley, International Union of Painters.

The unions are also concerned that jobs are going to out-of-state workers, instead of West Virginians. And with the looming one-point six-billion dollar road bond referendum before state voters right now, unions want most of the new jobs created to go to West Virginians, or workers form neighboring states.

"Well hopefully they follow the Jobs Act and they can hire local workers to do the local work that taxpayers are going to be paying for," said Andy Walters, International Union of Painters.

"Unless they strengthen the jobs act and work on some legislation to help people in this state get to work on these projects, that they're paying for out of their tax money, they yes, I got concerns," said Brian Stanley, International Union of Painters.

The Governor says the road bonds will create over 40-thousand jobs if approved.

"This protest is certainly a metaphor for the West Virginia Road Bond Referendum which many of these union workers support. Again early voting continues through October 4th, with final balloting at the polls, October 7th," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.