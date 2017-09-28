Mercer County Drug Coalition Discusses Overdose Prevention

Saving lives and preventing opioid deaths, that was the topic of discussion at today's Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Meeting at Princeton Community Hospital.



First responders and local health care officials got a chance to hear from a special guest speaker from North Carolina, Fred Brason.

He's the director of Project Lazarus. A non-profit organization that provides training assistance to communities facing prescription and opioid problems.

"We are talking about needle exchange talking about Naloxone making sure we can save people that might be using might have that overdose and how we can get it into the community be able to save some lives," Community Connections Executive Director, Greg Puckett said.



Mercer County is one of 6 in the state with the highest amount of overdose deaths. Other counties include Berkeley Logan, Cabell, Kanawha, and Raleigh county.

The meetings are held at 10:00 a.m. on the last Thursday of each month at Princeton Community Hospital Conference room and are open to the public.

For more information visit http://strongcommunities.org/