Oak Hill Preps for Halloween Festival

Oak Hill Town Hall is getting prepared for its annual Halloween Festival. Any local business or organization are welcome to come out and participate.



There will be free candy, pumpkin carving and other activities planned. Last year there were around 3,000 guests and more are expected this year.

"There's all kinds of ways to participate in this, bring a carved pumpkin I don't care how young or old you are, you can carve a pumpkin and bring it, you can donate a pumpkin to someone who would like to carve one," said Mark Hudnall, Park Ranger at the West Virginia Division of Forestry.



The fall festival is October 28th, if you would like to volunteer you can call Oak Hill Town Hall and sign up.