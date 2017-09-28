West Virginia Sen. Ron Miller joins Justice administration - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Ron Miller has resigned his seat in the West Virginia Senate to work on agriculture issues in the administration of Gov. Jim Justice.

Miller, a Democrat from Greenbrier County, resigned Thursday.

West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says in a news release that with Miller's hiring, "we are moving full steam ahead to grow agriculture in our state."

Miller was elected to the Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

