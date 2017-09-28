Grants Supermarket Hosting Pet Food Drive

Helping our furry friends is exactly what Grants supermarket is trying to do. When the local chain grocery store heard the Mercer County Animal Shelter needed more food, store manager Randall Shrewsbury says they immediately stepped in to help.

"We learned about a shortage of pet foods at our local shelter and our company just jumped into action," said Shrewsbury.

Those with the Mercer County Animal Shelter, like Assistant Director, Stacey Harman says they are very thankful for those who have thought of the shelter and animals in a time of need.

"It means a lot to us and the animals. When we are low on food as we are this time of year, having them step up and having the community donate us food is very helpful," said Harman.

Right now the animal shelter is full and especially low on dog food. If you would like to lend a helping hand, Grants is accepting pet food donations until Saturday September 30th.