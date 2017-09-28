Saturday September 29 is World Rabies Day and as a result The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has teamed up with the Department of Agriculture to educate people on the dangers of infected animals.

Last year, West Virginia had 19 confirmed cases of the virus. According to the Centers For Disease Control. animals such as foxes, bats, skunks, and raccoons are the common carriers of the disease. However, doctors also say the virus can be spread to household pets if they are not vaccinated.

"All pets should be vaccinated for rabies including cattle and horses and outside pets as you should always be thinking of that and that they are current on that," Dr. Gary Brown said. Brown is a vet at the Animal Care Center in Princeton with more than 33 years of experience.

Doctors also say there's currently no cure for the disease.However, it is 100 percent preventable through education and vaccination.