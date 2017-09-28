Armed robbery suspects arrested in Fayette County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Armed robbery suspects arrested in Fayette County

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Two men are arrested after a hold up at a convenience store in Fayetteville, WV.  Police were called to the Shell station located at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and Hinkle Road at 9:24 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.  Cashiers were able to describe the suspect and the pickup truck that was used as a get away vehicle.

Investigators were able to find evidence in the roadway, the vehicle and the home where the suspects were found.  Dakota Kirby, 25, of Fayetteville was arrested on Sept. 19.  He is facing charges of Second Degree Armed Robbery.  The suspected get away driver, Trevor Pate, 21, of Oak Hill, WV was also charged with Second Degree Robbery.  He was arrested on Sept. 22.

Kirby is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.  Pate was released on a $75,000 bond.  The case is still under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department.  Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact PFC J.D. Nottingham at 304-574-0255.

