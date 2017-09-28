Public-Police Relations Emphasized in Interactive Program

It is an anxious time for high school teenagers once they get their driver's license. But if those blue lights flash in the rear-view mirror, they could get beyond nervous if unprepared.

"This is such an instrumental time where they're defining who they are as a person," said Mount View High School assistant principal Joseph Crouse. "They're going to start developing their life characteristics."

The morning of September 28, 2017, Mount View High School welcomed the Law and Your Community program by NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. This nationally recognized hands-on interactive training program helps teens to improve their communications with law enforcement officers and their understanding of federal, state, and local laws.

"The NOBLE presentation will help bridge that understanding gap to let these youths know where the law enforcement is coming from," Crouse said. "It's not going to be such a fear response, (it'll be) more of a mutual respect response."

Presenters included a current Virginia-based deputy chief, a retired Virginia chief of police, and a professor of criminal justice at Virginia Union University. They collectively hope these students understand the importance of healthy relationships between officers and the citizens they protect and serve.

"This is to make sure that those that do have interactions with law enforcement have the respect and their best behaviors on so that everybody can go home safely at night," said Morris Roberson, president of NOBLE's Central Virginia chapter.