Concord University receives grant to help veterans succeed in college

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-WV) announced on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 that Concord University has received a federal grant of more than $260,000 to start a program to help veterans succeed in college.

Concord will receive $263,938 from the U.S. Education Department to start a Veterans Upward Bound program, which will assist veterans in entering and completing post-secondary education. Upward Bound helps low-income and first-generation college students succeed by providing tutoring, counseling, support services and work-study programs.

“Post-military life can be challenging, and Veterans Upward Bound programs have a proven track record of helping veterans succeed in college. Concord University’s new program will serve veterans across West Virginia and ensure they have the tools they need to make the most of their education. Thanks to this funding, more veterans will be able to transition successfully to civilian life and provide for their families,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“We are thrilled to learn that Concord University has been awarded funding to initiate a Veterans Upward Bound Program. This program will give Concord additional opportunities to continue our work with veterans and to assist them in attaining their educational and career goals," added Concord President Kendra Boggess. "Concord continues to look for new and innovative ways to maintain our veteran-friendly status and are looking forward to the opportunities that it will afford the veterans of southern West Virginia. We are thankful for the opportunity and appreciate the hard work of our dedicated staff members who composed and submitted the proposal that was selected by the U.S. Department of Education for funding during this cycle."

“Concord University is thrilled to have an opportunity to extend our services to veterans through the newly funded Veterans Upward Bound program! The Veterans Upward Bound program allows Concord to provide 125 veterans in southern West Virginia annually with opportunity and access to postsecondary education, not just at Concord, but at other colleges and universities as well. Concord has a rich history of providing service to veterans, and the Veterans Upward Bound grant enables us to expand our efforts and give back to those who so honorably served our country,” Concord Vice President of Student Affairs Marjie Flanigan said.