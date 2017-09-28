Leadership Beckley Aims to Teach People About Government

Community members in Beckley came out to learn about government.



Thursday, September 28, those members learned about city government and county government. The mayor, county commissioners and department heads went into detail on what it's like to run a city; 24 people attended. After 7 weeks of classes they hope this will get people more involved in their community.

"We hope to have people engage in their community, giving back to the community and then volunteering for boards all these local non profits are looking for people to join constantly." Sales Director with the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Kip Buchanan, said.

If you'd like to learn about government and what it's like to run a city you can contact the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce for more information. There number is (304) 252-7328 or you can visit their website at http://www.brccc.com/

