Beckley Fire Department Looking To Improve Their Location

The Beckley Common Council voted to accept the first reading of two ordinances that aim to bring a new Fire Station to the city.

The Beckley Fire Department is looking to improve their location for a quicker response time for citizens. Since the property they're looking at is located near the Beckley Bypass it will allow them to have better access to major roads. Another reason they're looking forward to this is having a better training facility.

"Well it will enhance our training for example our structural fire fighter training that we perform it will give us a better ability to train also we do rope training, confined space, hazmat and this facility should be able to enhance our training in all these aspects." Chief of Beckley Fire Department, Chief Ed Wills, said.

Beckley Fire Department is looking to replace station 3 on Eisenhower drive. The insurance service office, which rates fire departments based on risk, requires two acres for training facilities; their site now at station three is a little under 2 acres.

The property they're looking to purchase is 2.25 acres.

"What we have is the bypass that is now under construction and we are acquiring this property right here which is two acres and we are looking at building a 6 base station with classrooms and training facility and also a training tower in the rear." Chief Ed Wills, said.

If this ordinance gets passed, Beckley fire department said they will looking to start building in spring of 2018.

