Man admits to breaking into home in hopes to find drugs

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) – A man is in jail after he admitted to police that he broke into a home in hopes to find drugs.

Princeton Police arrested Joshua Holt after responding to a burglary Wednesday night.  Police said the call came in around 9 p.m. at an apartment along Mercer Street in Princeton.

The victims told police they came home to their door kicked in and the motion light on.  When the victims went inside their home, they found Holt raiding their kitchen.  Holt then tried running but one of the victims chased after him.

The complaint states the frame and front door is destroyed, glass was scattered throughout the living room and food was scattered throughout the kitchen.

Holt was arrested and is charged with nighttime burglary and destruction of property.  Police said he was unable to get away with anything.

In an interview, Holt admitted to police he broke into the home in hopes to find drugs in the kitchen cabinets.

Holt is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.  

