Crews from the Beckley Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Pine Street during the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The call came in at 4:34 a.m.

Officials said the blaze began in a basement living area, but the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. There were no injuries reported in the fire. Further details were not immediately available. Crews were able to clear the scene at around 11:38 a.m.