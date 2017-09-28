Raleigh County man sentenced in murder of Calvin Carlisle

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- A Raleigh County man has received the maximum sentence for the murder of Calvin Carlisle. On Thursday Sept. 28, 2017, Tahim Simmons was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge Robert Burnside also ordered Simmons to pay court fees and the funeral costs for Carlisle.

Carlisle was killed in August 2016. His body was found in the backyard of his home on South Fayette Street in Beckley underneath a pile of brush.

In August 2017, Simmons accepted a Kennedy Plea for second degree murder and use of a firearm, which means he does not have to admit he is guilty to any of his charges.

Family members of both Simmons and Carlisle were in the court room during the sentencing. Carlisle's family traveled all the way from Michigan for the hearing.

Calvin's mother Donielle Carlisle talked to 59News after the hearing, and said she doesn't have any anger towards Simmons.

"It won't do anything to hate him. If anything he'll hate himself. That's between him and God."