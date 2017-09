RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Crews are on scene of an accident along a busy roadway in Beckley Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the accident happened on the 2000 block of Robert C Byrd Drive just before 10 a.m

Right now there's no word on how many people were transported but dispatchers said injuries were reported.

Beckley Police, Beckley Fire and Jan Care are on scene.

There's no word at this time if any lanes are shutdown.

