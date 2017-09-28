Truck maker Hino to relocate assembly plant in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Manufacturing is moving its West Virginia assembly plant about 20 miles down the road to a former retail distribution center.



Hino Motors Manufacturing President Takashi Ono made the announcement Wednesday night at a news conference at Parkersburg Country Club.



Upscale retailer Coldwater Creek closed its nearly 1 million-square-foot distribution center near Mineral Wells in 2014 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Wood County Development Authority owns the property.



Hino currently assembles medium-duty trucks at a 245,000-square foot facility that opened in 2007 in the Wood County community of Williamstown.



The company expects the new location to be operational by 2019. State officials say it will house several operations, including cab assembly currently handled in Japan.

