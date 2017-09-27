Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KLAS) - Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, died Wednesday at the age of 91.

According to a news release from Playboy, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion. He was surrounded by loved ones.



"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights, and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises," said Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.

Hefner was also the leader of the 1960's sexual revolution.