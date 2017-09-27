Real Estate Market on the Rise in Beckley

You may have noticed more for-sale signs popping up in Beckley. That's because the real estate market is on the rise. A report from Nationwide's Health of Housing Markets shows the housing market in Beckley has experienced the 10th largest increase in the U.S. City Councilmen Tim Berry says this is a very positive thing for the city of Beckley.

"It was an exceptional accomplishment especially in the last year. You know I've noticed business has certainly increased," said Berry.

Berry says that with WVU Tech finally transitioned into Beckley that has certainly helped the real estate business but that's not the only contributing factor.

"I also think the economy has had a lot to do with it. The coal business is doing a lot better and people are going back to work," said Berry.

Berry also adds the city council is working very hard to boost tourism hoping to keep the market on the rise.

"People are coming here we just need to keep them here and show them what we have," said Berry.

Berry says this real estate trend does not seem to be going away anytime soon.