Announcement has been made about Former Coldwater Creek Facility

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 @ 7:10 p.m.

The Office of Governor Jim Justice sent out the following release:

Charleston, WV — Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher announced Wednesday that Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. will expand its truck manufacturing and assembly operations in West Virginia. The company will relocate its operations from its current site in Williamstown to the former Coldwater Creek facility in Mineral Wells.



The new operation represents a total investment of approximately $100 million. The expansion will create an estimated 250 new jobs by early 2020. The plant in Williamstown currently employs 295 workers.



“When a prominent international company such as Hino chooses to expand its operations here in West Virginia, with a $100 million investment, it really speaks volumes for our state, our workforce and our future,” Gov. Justice said.



“Hino has been a valued member of our business community since 2007,” said Secretary Thrasher. “When the company was ready to consolidate operations in an expanded facility, West Virginia was ready to help find and secure the right site. Hino’s expansion will return an existing structure to active production and create more good manufacturing jobs right here in West Virginia.”



Hino Motors produces Class 6 and 7 conventional body style trucks in the 245,000-square-foot former Walker Systems building in Williamstown. The company expects to be operational by 2019 in its new location, the 962,000-square-foot former Coldwater Creek facility in Mineral Wells. The new facility will house several operations, including truck cab assembly currently handled in Japan.



The Williamstown facility was the first transportation equipment assembly plant for Hino in the United States. Hino began rolling out its first trucks in November 2007.

ORIGINAL: SEPTEMBER 27, 2017

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) - An announcement is expected to be made tonight about the former Coldwater Creek Facility.

West Virginia Commerce Secretary Wood Thrasher says that he plans to attend the event at 7 PM, Wednesday, September 27th, 2017.

The press conference will take place at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna, WV.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, ”Anytime we can take an empty building and turn it into a productive building is a good thing,” he said. ”It will mean that Wood Countians will be hired and put to work. We need more jobs in this area. It is really important.”

Hino Trucks USA, which has a facility in Williamstown, WV, has announced that they are going to stream a press conference on Facebook Live at 7 PM tonight.

The 962,00 square foot facility in Mineral Wells. WV was built in 1998 and has sat empty since August 2014.

The 962,00 square foot facility in Mineral Wells. WV was built in 1998 and has sat empty since August 2014.