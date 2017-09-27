Sweet Cause for Concord Bake Sale

People are still recovering from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma - and now Maria. One local university is hoping to contribute to relief efforts in a sweet way.

All this week, Concord University students are serving up baked goods as part of a bake sale. Proceeds will go to help the Salvation Army's hurricane relief efforts.

Aside from the sweets, raffle tickets are being sold for gift cards and other prizes, with half of that money going to the Salvation Army also. The students believe this is an opportunity for everyone to give back.

"We're blessed enough to live in a state where the worst we deal with is a blizzard in the winter or a bad thunderstorm in the summer," said Concord freshman Graci Hodges. "We're all human and we need to help each other out in devastating times. I thought it was the least I could do to get something started - to donate some money."

There was also a concert by The Change, where admission is free, but donations were accepted for the hurricane victims.