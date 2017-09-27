Battle Against Bullying at a Crescendo

It was Shakespeare that once said: "When words fail, music speaks." On Monday (September 27, 2017), the spoken message at Beckley Elementary was loud and clear through the songs of the IsaacJosephBand, tackling bullying, an issue that requires more than just a conversation.

"You can't always sit down, talk to somebody, have a speech or something like that," said Isaac. "But music and the lyrics that we talk and sing about definitely get to the human soul and spirit."

For over 25 years, Isaac and Joseph have taken the stage and a stance against bullying - not just because it is socially unacceptable, but because of personal experiences they still remember to this day.

"I was bullied quite a bit in school," Isaac said. "I was called names. I think when we stand before the student bodies, it is something that is coming through that they can tell is true and not fabricated. It's the truth that we speak about."

Bullying is not limited to the school yard any more. Whether harassment be in-person or on the internet, their mission is the same - stop all bullying, no matter where it is.

"It has changed, but at the same time, bullying is definitely digressing and we're glad to see that," said Joseph. "Obviously, our message is getting out there because we're seeing a change. That's what makes a difference."

Over the years, many movements including the Isaac Joseph Band have made strides towards sounding out the bullying blues. They hope that one day, schools and communities together in unison will help those who are struggling face the music.