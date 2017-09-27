Dancing With The Stars Was A Huge Success For United Way of Southern West Virginia

The United Way of Southern West Virginia's biggest fundraiser of the year was another huge success



The final total number from this year's Dancing with the Stars was $208,000 dollars. Morgan Walls and Dr. Stuart Cornett raised the most money of any contestants, combining for more than 60 thousand dollars. The pair also won the judges award for the dancing contest.

"First of all our 12 dancers six amazing couples they were phenomenal they could have been on the real deal dancing with the stars their dances were top notch superb and the financial success was huge we broke records this year our dancers raised a hundred and sixty seven thousand dollars." Executive Director, Michelle Rotellini, said.

The money raised from this event will help benefit 42 non profit partners in 7 different counties across Southern West Virginia.

